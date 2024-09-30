From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Prevention Point Philadelphia’s drop-in center on Kensington Avenue used to be a place where Kali Lamb went to rest, clean up or get a bite to eat while she was homeless and injecting drugs. But on a recent Tuesday morning, Lamb sat comfortably in a soft hoodie and sipped on a cup of coffee, a backpack at her feet. She checked the time to make sure she was on schedule for work in Center City.

Lamb, 37, has found purpose and passion in her new career as a paralegal. She helps people get their criminal records expunged. As a former convict from charges related to active addiction, Lamb said she can relate to people trying to recover their lives.

“From the moment that you lose control of your own life, every person out there wants a solution,” she said. “It’s just finding a solution that you can make work in your life.”

For Lamb, finding recovery in addiction involved taking Sublocade, a type of buprenorphine medication for opioid use disorder. Unlike other medications that have to be taken orally on a daily basis, Sublocade is a once-a-month injection.

“Like, okay, for the next month, this is going to be in my system and I have to think about it once and it’s done,” Lamb said.

At Prevention Point Philadelphia, officials report that interest in long-acting medications for opioid use disorder is growing significantly. The organization administered 312 Sublocade injections in fiscal year 2023 and double the number in fiscal year 2024.

Providers hope that raising awareness about this option will make addiction treatment accessible to even more people.

“When you don’t have to worry about taking something two or three times a day, especially if you’re unsheltered and have trauma and a number of other factors affecting your ability to take medication, the Sublocade is an amazing option,” said Silvana Mazzella, lead executive officer at Prevention Point.