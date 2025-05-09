From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

An organization that provided mental health and addiction treatment services in Philadelphia for more than three decades will shut its doors at the end of the month.

Wedge Recovery Centers, which has eight locations across the city, will work on transferring clients to other programs over the next several weeks as the organization winds down operations.

In a May 5 letter to staff and clients, Wedge leaders said the closure comes after three consecutive years of financial losses and other attempts to cut costs, including downsizing and pursuing a merger or acquisition with other local providers.

“Ultimately, with rising overhead costs, decreased census due to shrinking Medical Assistance enrollment, and lack of ability or interest from local and state entities to provide financial support, we find our position untenable,” CEO Jason McLaughlin wrote.

The organization provided outpatient treatment, counseling and support for people with mental health conditions, substance use disorders or both.

Final program services for substance use and psychiatry will end by May 16. Clients may be eligible for six-month prescription refills to cover any potential gaps. All mental health outpatient programs, including psychiatry, will end by May 30.

Current and past clients as well as former staff are lamenting the loss to the community.

Brennan Jordan, a licensed professional counselor, worked at Wedge between 2011 and 2014. He said it “felt like home” and called it a lifeline for many people in need of care and with few options where they lived.

“Working there as a young therapist, it felt like trial by fire,” he said. “It was some of the hardest work I’ve done in my career, but also some of the most rewarding.”

When he heard about the closure this week, Jordan said it felt unreal.

“It’s really sad and I’m pretty scared that if things don’t change and public mental health programs and agencies don’t get more funding from the city, the state and on the federal level, closures like this will just keep on happening,” he said. “It’s not going to only hurt the clients that they serve, it’s going to hurt everyone.”