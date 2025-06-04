From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Two longtime Philadelphia organizations have formed a new partnership to bring more behavioral health care services to North Philadelphia.

Leaders at the Center for Families and Relationships, or CFAR, and Project HOME also say collaboration is the future for organizations hoping to survive possible federal funding cuts under the Trump administration.

“It’s a time when we really need to pull together resources to be able to support the community,” said Jordan Brogan, CEO of CFAR. “Because we don’t know what’s coming.”

CFAR recently opened a new outpatient mental health unit at Project HOME’s Helen Brown Community Center near Strawberry Mansion. The program serves adults, couples, families and children as young as 3 with Medicaid health insurance.