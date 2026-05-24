WHYY News joins the Willingboro Community Development Corporation for a community BBQ in New Jersey
Residents can enjoy a complimentary lunch and meet with WHYY News staff.
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WHYY is hosting a community barbecue with the Willingboro Community Development Corporation on June 6, from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the Willingboro Amphitheatre.
The event will give residents a chance to ask questions, discuss story ideas, learn about the news gathering process and enjoy a delicious complimentary lunch from a local vendor.
The community barbecue is also designed to give WHYY New Jersey reporter David Matthau and suburban managing editor Madhusmita “Madhu” Bora a chance to connect with and hear from community members and learn about issues affecting residents.
Matthau covers the New Jersey Legislature and general assignments throughout the Garden State. Prior to joining WHYY, Matthau was the lead investigative reporter for New Jersey 101.5 News. He has won multiple Associated Press and Society of Professional Journalists awards, the National Association of Broadcasters Service to Community Award, and contributed to the National Edward R. Murrow Best Newscast award. He is a graduate of the University of Southern California, and lives in Mercer County, New Jersey.
Bora is an Assamese American journalist, teacher, writer, filmmaker and award-winning dancer. She has previously worked for The Philadelphia Inquirer, The Indianapolis Star, Tampa Bay Times and The Press of Atlantic City.
Her work has appeared in numerous publications, including Quartz, WURD Radio, All India Radio and SAGE Business Researcher. She is an adjunct professor at Lincoln University and lives in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania.
The Willingboro Community Development Corporation is a nonprofit organization that is committed to improving the quality of life of its residents. The corporation focuses on housing improvements, engagement, infrastructure improvements and economic development to drive positive community change.
The Willingboro Amphitheatre is located at 220 Willingboro Way, in Willingboro, New Jersey.
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