From Camden and Cherry Hill to Trenton and the Jersey Shore, what about life in New Jersey do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

WHYY is hosting a community barbecue with the Willingboro Community Development Corporation on June 6, from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the Willingboro Amphitheatre.

The event will give residents a chance to ask questions, discuss story ideas, learn about the news gathering process and enjoy a delicious complimentary lunch from a local vendor.

The community barbecue is also designed to give WHYY New Jersey reporter David Matthau and suburban managing editor Madhusmita “Madhu” Bora a chance to connect with and hear from community members and learn about issues affecting residents.

Matthau covers the New Jersey Legislature and general assignments throughout the Garden State. Prior to joining WHYY, Matthau was the lead investigative reporter for New Jersey 101.5 News. He has won multiple Associated Press and Society of Professional Journalists awards, the National Association of Broadcasters Service to Community Award, and contributed to the National Edward R. Murrow Best Newscast award. He is a graduate of the University of Southern California, and lives in Mercer County, New Jersey.