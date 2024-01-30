Willingboro, N.J. man among 3 Army reservists killed in drone attack on U.S. base in Jordan

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

A South Jersey man was identified as one of the three American service members killed in a drone attack at a U.S. base in Jordan over the weekend.

The Department of Defense identified the three fallen U.S. Army Reserve soldiers as Sgt. William Jerome Rivers, 46, of Willingboro, N.J.; Spc. Kennedy Ladon Sanders, 24, of Waycross, Ga.; Spc. Breonna Alexsondria Moffett, 23, of Savannah, Ga.

The soldiers died on Jan. 28, 2024, when a one-way unmanned aerial system impacted their container housing units near the Syrian border, the U.S. military said. The incident is under investigation.

Rivers, who lived in Carrollton, Ga., enlisted in the Army Reserve in 2011 as an Interior Electrician (12R). He was first assigned to the 990th Engineer Company at Fort McGuire-Dix in New Jersey after completing advanced individual training.

In 2018, Rivers completed a nine-month rotation to Iraq in support of Operation Inherent Resolve.

In 2023, Sgt. Rivers was assigned to the 718th Engineer Company, 926th Engineer Battalion, 926th Engineer Brigade, Fort Moore, Ga.

“Sergeant Rivers served with courage, honor, and a deep sense of duty, embodying the best of New Jersey and our nation. His death is a profound loss to his family, friends, colleagues, and our entire country, and a reminder of the heavy debt we owe to our military families for their sacrifice,” said New Jersey Senator Cory Booker in a statement.