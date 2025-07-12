From Camden and Cherry Hill to Trenton and the Jersey Shore, what about life in New Jersey do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

Every Saturday morning, just when shore traffic ramps up on the Garden State Parkway, a group of Cape May County residents climb onto a pedestrian overpass near Exit 10 and hold signs that read “LOVE WINS,” “DEFEND DEMOCRACY,” and “WE THE PEOPLE.”

They call themselves the Bridge Brigade.

“The bridge seems a good place to remind people that democracy is in jeopardy and these are not ordinary times and we do not have the leisure to forget what is going on,” said Lisa Labbree from West Wildwood.

Some drivers passing by honk and wave. Others speed by without a glance and some shout out their displeasure. The idea for this gathering stemmed from a social media post by Mary Fox, longtime Cape May resident and member of the progressive group Cape May County Indivisible. Fox said she was inspired by a photo she saw of a similar protest in northern New Jersey by The Visibility Brigade.

She sent the photo to her local Indivisible chapter with a suggestion: “We should do this.”

The first gathering took place on March 29, with about 10 participants. Since then, the group has shown up almost every Saturday, regardless of the weather. It now averages about 20 people. On the Fourth of July, nearly 30 people attended. Among them was first-timer Michelle Greenling, who with others, recently launched Cape May Immigrant Supports. Greenling said she was there in solidarity with her vulnerable neighbors.

“In this climate, immigrants need our support more than ever,” Greenling said. “And we plan on doing this throughout the summer. Or as long as we need to.”

Sending a message, offering a reminder

The Bridge Brigade’s mission is not just to protest but to connect with like-minded county residents and build community.

Cape May County is considered one of New Jersey’s most heavily Republican‑registered counties. According to the county election authority, as of Oct. 15, 2024, Republicans accounted for 33,722 registrations, with 18,451 Democrats and 24,389 other or unaffiliated registrants.