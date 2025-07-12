A Cape May bridge brigade builds community while protesting against Trump’s policies
The brigade gathers weekly with signs of peace, love and protest — hoping to spark conversation and connection throughout the county.
From Camden and Cherry Hill to Trenton and the Jersey Shore, what about life in New Jersey do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know.
Every Saturday morning, just when shore traffic ramps up on the Garden State Parkway, a group of Cape May County residents climb onto a pedestrian overpass near Exit 10 and hold signs that read “LOVE WINS,” “DEFEND DEMOCRACY,” and “WE THE PEOPLE.”
They call themselves the Bridge Brigade.
“The bridge seems a good place to remind people that democracy is in jeopardy and these are not ordinary times and we do not have the leisure to forget what is going on,” said Lisa Labbree from West Wildwood.
Some drivers passing by honk and wave. Others speed by without a glance and some shout out their displeasure. The idea for this gathering stemmed from a social media post by Mary Fox, longtime Cape May resident and member of the progressive group Cape May County Indivisible. Fox said she was inspired by a photo she saw of a similar protest in northern New Jersey by The Visibility Brigade.
She sent the photo to her local Indivisible chapter with a suggestion: “We should do this.”
The first gathering took place on March 29, with about 10 participants. Since then, the group has shown up almost every Saturday, regardless of the weather. It now averages about 20 people. On the Fourth of July, nearly 30 people attended. Among them was first-timer Michelle Greenling, who with others, recently launched Cape May Immigrant Supports. Greenling said she was there in solidarity with her vulnerable neighbors.
“In this climate, immigrants need our support more than ever,” Greenling said. “And we plan on doing this throughout the summer. Or as long as we need to.”
Sending a message, offering a reminder
The Bridge Brigade’s mission is not just to protest but to connect with like-minded county residents and build community.
Cape May County is considered one of New Jersey’s most heavily Republican‑registered counties. According to the county election authority, as of Oct. 15, 2024, Republicans accounted for 33,722 registrations, with 18,451 Democrats and 24,389 other or unaffiliated registrants.
The Bridge Brigade wants to show that support for progressive values exists in the county.
“We are here to support veterans, immigrants, LGBTQ+ people, and the environment,” Fox said. “We are speaking out against government cuts and policies that harm our communities.”
Maggie Morin of Cape May, who has attended regularly since the early days of the protest, said she keeps showing up because she loves the country and “cannot stay silent”.
“I just cannot sit back while I see our freedoms and rights being stripped away, our allies alienated, and cruelty aimed at immigrants,” she said.
Others echoed her sentiment.
Susan Dowling, from Cape May Court House, said her belief in free speech and civic responsibility is what makes her come to the gatherings.
“You cannot expect change unless you are part of something that moves it forward,” she said.
Although the Bridge Brigade is grounded in shared values, it is not defined by a political label, Fox said. Some members identify themselves as Republicans or Independents. “We do not ask for party affiliation,” Fox said. “What unites us is the belief that silence is not an option.”
The Bridge Brigade started mostly with retirees but has expanded to include teens, parents and seniors and both year-round and seasonal residents. Participants said the experience has led to strong friendships and a sense of community that stretches well beyond the two hours on the bridge.
“I have made so many friends through this group,” Morin said. “It has been a lifeline.”
Dowling agreed.
“Being part of this reminds me I am not alone,” she said.
The group’s social media posts regularly draw hundreds of likes, shares, and comments. Some comments come from drivers who spotted the signs and say they were moved, encouraged, or inspired.
“If we are starting conversations in this community, we are doing something right,” Fox said.
Diane Morton, of Cape May, who joined the group in recent months, said some members have even formed a second group that holds signs during the week.
Their goal is not just to protest, but to remind people that democracy takes effort and participation.
“We want to wake up America,” Fox said. “And we are not going anywhere.”
Get daily updates from WHYY News!
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.