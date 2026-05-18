Burlington County begins work to replace Forklanding Road Bridge

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A single-lane bridge that connects Cinnaminson and Maple Shade in Burlington County, New Jersey, closed Monday for a major reconstruction project that is expected to take nearly a year.

The Forklanding Road Bridge was built over Pennsauken Creek in 1906 and last rehabilitated in 1988. It has been rated “structurally deficient” and had a posted weight limit of 5 tons, according to county officials.

More than 3,500 vehicles crossed the bridge daily, which is among the least-traveled crossings compared to other bridges that have either been replaced or rehabbed, including the Smithville Road Bridge in Eastampton and the East Broad Street Bridge along the border of Riverton and Cinnaminson.

Here is what to know about the project.

What is being built?

The county plans to replace the old bridge with a prefabricated structure. Both are truss bridges, where the weight is supported by a series of wood or metal triangles. The single lane, with an alternating two-way traffic pattern, will remain. A traffic signal will be installed at both approaches. The new bridge will be supported by concrete-fortified pilings and protected by steel. About $2.2 million in state funding will go toward the project.