Burlington County begins work to replace Forklanding Road Bridge

The 120-year-old, single-lane bridge connecting Cinnaminson and Maple Shade was rated “structurally deficient.”

Forklanding Road Bridge

Forklanding Road Bridge in Burlington County, New Jersey (Google Maps)

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A single-lane bridge that connects Cinnaminson and Maple Shade in Burlington County, New Jersey, closed Monday for a major reconstruction project that is expected to take nearly a year.

The Forklanding Road Bridge was built over Pennsauken Creek in 1906 and last rehabilitated in 1988. It has been rated “structurally deficient” and had a posted weight limit of 5 tons, according to county officials.

More than 3,500 vehicles crossed the bridge daily, which is among the least-traveled crossings compared to other bridges that have either been replaced or rehabbed, including the Smithville Road Bridge in Eastampton and the East Broad Street Bridge along the border of Riverton and Cinnaminson.

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Work to replace the Forklanding Road Bridge, which connects Cinnaminson and Maple Shade
Work to replace the Forklanding Road Bridge, which connects Cinnaminson and Maple Shade, began Monday. The single-lane structure is more than a century old and has been rated “structurally deficient,” according to Burlington County. (Courtesy of Burlington County)

Here is what to know about the project.

What is being built?

The county plans to replace the old bridge with a prefabricated structure. Both are truss bridges, where the weight is supported by a series of wood or metal triangles. The single lane, with an alternating two-way traffic pattern, will remain. A traffic signal will be installed at both approaches. The new bridge will be supported by concrete-fortified pilings and protected by steel. About $2.2 million in state funding will go toward the project.

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What are the detours?

Forklanding Road will be limited to local traffic. Vehicles seeking to travel between the townships will be detoured to Lenola Road and routes 73 and 130.

When is the bridge expected to be built?

Work to temporarily relocate utilities has begun. Construction is expected to begin in July with anticipated completion in late April 2027.

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Kenneth Burns covers the state of New Jersey for WHYY News.

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