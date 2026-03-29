Delaware River Bridge receives $600 million for replacement

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The Delaware River Bridge will be replaced following a $600 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation, revitalizing a main connector between Bucks County, Pennsylvania, and Burlington County, New Jersey.

According to a joint release from U.S. Pennsylvania Senators John Fetterman, D, and Dave McCormick, R, the funds will “advance” the PA Turnpike/I-95 Interchange Program. The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission said the program is designed to reduce congestion on County roadways and improve traffic flow in the Philadelphia region.

Fetterman and McCormick called the $600 million going towards the project “one of the most consequential infrastructure commitments in Pennsylvania’s history.”

“The Delaware River Bridge is not just a Pennsylvania asset; it is a backbone of our national freight and passenger transportation network,” the statement read. “This funding will make it safer and more resilient for the commuters, families, and businesses that depend on it every single day.”