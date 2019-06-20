Updated: 12:45 p.m. EST



—

Severe storms containing heavy rains and strong winds have spurred flooding in the suburbs of Philadelphia, disrupting travel and damaging some property.

The storms started Wednesday night and continued for several hours through early Thursday. It was the latest round of severe weather in the region in recent days, and officials say the combined storms have left the ground saturated with more rain in the forecast.

Flooding causes major traffic problems on I-295, South Jersey highways. PATCO service s… pic.twitter.com/QO26NauuA3 — Camden County Police (@CamdenCountyPD) June 20, 2019

The flooding forced the closures of several roads and temporarily suspended PATCO service in New Jersey, as officials said several stations were flooded.

⚠️SERVICE SUSPENDED DUE TO STORM DAMAGE⚠️ Here are additional photos of flooding inside Woodcrest Station and trackbed damage at Ferry Avenue. Crews are working to restore service as quickly and safely as possible. At this time, it is not known when full service will resume. pic.twitter.com/3gNuH4uRxK — PATCO (@RidePATCO) June 20, 2019

PATCO announced that service would resume at noon Thursday on a special schedule at all stations except Ashland, which remains closed until further notice. Trains will arrive every 28 minutes, the transit system said on Twitter.

The storms also caused the roof of an Acme supermarket in Flourtown, Montgomery County to collapse. Employees who were inside the store said the collapse caused pipes in the sprinkler system to break, sending water throughout the business. But all the workers got out safely.

In Westville, New Jersey, on Thursday morning, crews were cleaning up from flooding along Broadway that damaged several homes and flooded dozens of cars. The small town is just off the Delsea Drive near the Deptford Mall and abuts Big Timber Creek.

More of the flooding in Westville. This is on Broadway. A lot of cars flooded out at Kasper Automotive. @News12NJ pic.twitter.com/y5hVEvYem1 — Erika Shych (@erikashych) June 20, 2019

Edward Torres said when he woke up, he found a trash dumpster floating by.

“It was a disaster,” he said. “I came out to smoke a cigarette at 7 o’clock. I saw all this action, a trash can in the street, the post office is — everything is messed up, everything is a disaster.”

Homeowners were waiting for insurance adjusters and business owners were hoping to clean up and reopen their doors as soon as possible.

Brandon Myers said the flooding was a rude awakening.

“We woke up at 4 a.m. and the only thing we could see is the sunroof on our car and we had about two feet of water in our living room,” Myers said. “Everything was destroyed. The electric was still working, but we shut it off because it started smelling like the metal burning taste.”

Pam Gordy, who owns a brew pub up the hill, said the flooding was so bad, her rain gutters backed up and the roof leaked.

“This is our weekend for our one-year anniversary and those plans are in limbo because we aren’t sure what is going on,” she said.

Residents are worried that more rain could prevent the flood waters from receding. A flash flood watch remains in effect for the region, with an additional 1 to 3 inches of rain possible “in a short time” this afternoon and evening, according to the National Weather Service.

WHYY’s Nicholas Pugliese and Tom MacDonald contributed reporting.