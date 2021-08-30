Now that the animals have made it to safety, the BVSPCA is asking for the community’s help, whether via adoption, fostering, and/or donating to support the rescue mission.

Between Saturday and Sunday, BVSPCA officials said, nearly 170 pets were adopted across its campuses.

As Louisiana residents assess the damage from Ida, including a shattered electric grid amid sweltering heat, animal welfare advocates are preparing for what’s to come.

Shelter officials told WHYY News that information from their southern partners remains limited. More than one million people were left without power, and officials warned it may be weeks before the grid is fixed. What officials do know, BVSPCA Marketing Director Linda Torelli said, is that some of the shelters BVSPCA has helped have sustained flooding. Others expect to be without power and water “for some time.”

In the meantime, Torelli said, BVSPCA has a rescue bus — which can carry about 120 pets — prepped and ready to deploy as soon as it can get into the area. And a second evacuation flight with Wings of Rescue, which will be able to hold another 120 pets, is already lined up.

To help incentivize Delaware Valley residents who may have flirted with the idea of adopting a pet, BVSPCA is continuing to waive adoption fees through Sunday, Sept. 5

“Adopting one pet at this time saves the life of two,” said Torelli. “It rescues the cat or dog adopted while making space to relocate a hurricane victim.”