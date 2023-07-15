Over 170 pets recovered from Pennsylvania home after being found in unsanitary conditions

Over 100 dogs, 2 chickens, 2 peacocks, 12 cats, 2 guinea pigs, 1 dove, 3 finches, 1 parakeet, and 4 rabbits were at the home.

    By
  6abc digital staff
    • July 15, 2023

This story originally appeared on 6abc. 

On Friday, the Pennsylvania SPCA announced it had rescued over 70 pets from a home in Effort, Monroe County after an individual on the property died.

Officials announced on Saturday that the animal rescue was on a much larger scale.

They now say roughly 170 pets were recovered from the home.

Most of the animals were dogs, specifically Jack Russel Terrier mixes, but birds, cats, guinea pigs, and rabbits were discovered on the property as well.

The PSPCA team was called to the property Friday after a local coroner reported the unsanitary living conditions, possible lack of veterinary care, and the sheer number of pets.

In addition to the roughly 170 dogs, PSPCA officials said there were 2 chickens, 2 peacocks, 12 cats, 2 guinea pigs, 1 dove, 3 finches, 1 parakeet, and 4 rabbits on the property.

A dog looks up from a crate, with muddy paws and matted fur.
(PSPCA/Facebook)

There were so many animals present, a second trip to collect them all was made on Saturday.

All of the animals were surrendered to the custody of the PSPCA and were transported to the organization’s various sites in Lancaster, Philadelphia, and Chester counties.

Officials say the animals will undergo examinations to collect evidence for potential cruelty or neglect charges, then they will be made available for adoption.

Those looking to adopt can visit pspca.org.

