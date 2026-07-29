More than 600 animals flood ACCT Philly; incentives offered to ease overcrowding

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

ACCT Philly is calling a recent surge in animal arrivals a crisis after the shelter took in more than 600 animals in just over a week, forcing staff to make difficult decisions as space runs out.

The shelter, which officials say is routinely full, has received more than 600 animals since last Sunday.

Executive Director Sarah Barnett said the volume is unlike anything the organization has seen recently.

“Last week, we just went over a bridge or a ledge, I would say,” Barnett said.

The overcrowding has already had consequences.

Two dogs have been euthanized because of a lack of space. Another dog, an 8-year-old named Rocklansy, has been marked urgent and needs placement by Aug. 1 at 10 a.m.

“The reality is that every day, depending on our intake, we are having to look at the animals in our shelter and make some really tough decisions,” Barnett said.

In an effort to create space and prevent more euthanasia, ACCT Philly is offering financial incentives funded by donors. The shelter is offering $200 to foster a dog, $150 to foster cats and kittens, and $750 to rescue partners for every large dog they take.

“That’s how bad things are; we’re literally paying people at this point to take animals,” Barnett said.

According to Barnett, the unprecedented increase is being driven by a combination of stray and surrendered animals.