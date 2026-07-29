More than 600 animals flood ACCT Philly; incentives offered to ease overcrowding
In an effort to create space and prevent more euthanasia, ACCT Philly is offering financial incentives funded by donors.
This story originally appeared on 6abc.
ACCT Philly is calling a recent surge in animal arrivals a crisis after the shelter took in more than 600 animals in just over a week, forcing staff to make difficult decisions as space runs out.
The shelter, which officials say is routinely full, has received more than 600 animals since last Sunday.
Executive Director Sarah Barnett said the volume is unlike anything the organization has seen recently.
“Last week, we just went over a bridge or a ledge, I would say,” Barnett said.
The overcrowding has already had consequences.
Two dogs have been euthanized because of a lack of space. Another dog, an 8-year-old named Rocklansy, has been marked urgent and needs placement by Aug. 1 at 10 a.m.
“The reality is that every day, depending on our intake, we are having to look at the animals in our shelter and make some really tough decisions,” Barnett said.
In an effort to create space and prevent more euthanasia, ACCT Philly is offering financial incentives funded by donors. The shelter is offering $200 to foster a dog, $150 to foster cats and kittens, and $750 to rescue partners for every large dog they take.
“That’s how bad things are; we’re literally paying people at this point to take animals,” Barnett said.
According to Barnett, the unprecedented increase is being driven by a combination of stray and surrendered animals.
More than 400 of the animals taken in are cats and kittens, while more than 160 are dogs. The remaining animals include guinea pigs and wildlife such as opossums and an alligator.
The shelter also took in a stray horse that has since been reunited with its owner. Officials say they are on pace to take in 700 dogs during July alone, a level they have not seen in a decade.
“We want to make sure we can find all these animals a home, but they’re coming in really fast,” said Grace Weinstein, ACCT Philly Development & Marketing Director.
Officials believe financial hardship may be contributing to the increase as more pet owners struggle to afford animal care. They are encouraging residents to seek assistance and available resources before surrendering their pets, but for now, they’re relying on the community.
“Right now really is a time where I would just say to the public, ‘We need you.’ We really need everyone to help,” Barnett said.
To help ease overcrowding, ACCT Philly is waiving adoption fees on weekends throughout August.
Residents in 22 Philadelphia ZIP codes can also sign up online for free spay and neuter services.
Pet food and medical assistance are also available.
Shelter officials say they are using every available resource to address the crisis but continue to need more fosters, adopters and rescue partners.
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