ACCT Philly sees spike in surrendered pets due to evictions, vet shortage

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

ACCT Philly along Hunting Park Avenue is beyond its max capacity, packed with dogs and cats in need.

“Ideally, we would have 58 dogs. That’s the ideal number,” said ACCT Philly spokesperson Sarah Barnett. “We’re at over 100. We do keep taking them in because there’s not another place for these animals to go.”

The shelter says it has seen swarms of people dropping off pets. Some are due to evictions, while others are due to a mix of financial and medical reasons.

“A lot of animals are being surrendered for medical reasons. People can’t get vet care, and it’s either they can’t afford it, or they’re having trouble just getting it. Just the access right now is really tough with the veterinary shortage,” Barnett said.