ACCT Philly sees spike in surrendered pets due to evictions, vet shortage
This story originally appeared on 6abc.
ACCT Philly along Hunting Park Avenue is beyond its max capacity, packed with dogs and cats in need.
“Ideally, we would have 58 dogs. That’s the ideal number,” said ACCT Philly spokesperson Sarah Barnett. “We’re at over 100. We do keep taking them in because there’s not another place for these animals to go.”
The shelter says it has seen swarms of people dropping off pets. Some are due to evictions, while others are due to a mix of financial and medical reasons.
“A lot of animals are being surrendered for medical reasons. People can’t get vet care, and it’s either they can’t afford it, or they’re having trouble just getting it. Just the access right now is really tough with the veterinary shortage,” Barnett said.
But ACCT Philly said there are several ways people can help out. They encourage pet lovers to foster, even if it’s just for a few weeks. They say understanding the animals and their habits is helpful to ultimately getting them adopted. But ACCT Philly is always looking for volunteers.
“You’re hanging out with that one cat and petting them, and getting to know them, can actually help find a home,” Barnett added. “Taking a dog for a walk and getting them out of the kennel.”
The nonprofit is looking to find pets their forever homes.
Adopting an animal saves two lives: the animal getting adopted and the new pet they can take in. ACCT Philly encourages people to adopt with them because they are a one-stop shop.
“You’re getting one a new best friend. So that alone is priceless. But we also have pretty low adoption fees. The animals are already spayed and neutered,” Barnett said.
Further information
- Current timestamped or high-risk animals: Dogs | Cats
- How to help: Make a pledge | Become a foster | Donate
- Animals available for adoption: Dogs | Cats
- Other resources: Pet owners in need | Lost pets | Pet surrenders