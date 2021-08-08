Remember 2020 when people kept busy with sourdough starters and fostering pets?

It turns out the number of people willing to foster animals plummeted in 2021, and now several Philadelphia-area animal welfare groups are trying to find 500 new fosters in what remains of the summer with the help of a new website.

FosterAPhillyPet.org is straightforward, listing the organizations involved and their respective foster applications. Visitors can specify whether they’re interested in bottle-feeding kittens or taking care of sick pets or animals in hospice until they find their “furever home.”

During the height of the coronavirus-related shutdowns, Gillian Kocher with the Pennsylvania SPCA said the organization was receiving about 100 foster applications a day. However, the PSPCA, as well as ACCT Philly and PAWS, has seen applications plunge 40% below 2019 numbers this year.

“That might be because the world has opened up again and people are going on vacation or maybe they needed a break from fostering,” said Kocher.

A return to in-person work could also be playing a role, and many people who have ever considered fostering or adopting have already done it, according to animal welfare advocates.