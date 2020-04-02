Staying mentally healthy in the social distancing era

Listen to The Why wherever you get your podcasts:

Proper social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic is leaving people who live on their own in near total isolation. We talk about how people can stay mentally healthy during this time — and hear about some creative solutions.

Guests: Dr. Karriem Salaam, crisis care psychiatrist; Elizabeth Estrada, PlanPhilly Engagement Editor

If you’re struggling with quarantine depression, here are free resources you can turn to for help.