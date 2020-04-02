Staying mentally healthy in the social distancing era

Air Date: April 2, 2020
Brownie, a 3-year-old terrier/pit bull mix, needs a home where she is the only pet. She is available for adoption at Doggie Style on Frankford Avenue in Fishtown. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

Proper social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic is leaving people who live on their own in near total isolation. We talk about how people can stay mentally healthy during this time — and hear about some creative solutions.

Guests: Dr. Karriem Salaam, crisis care psychiatrist; Elizabeth Estrada, PlanPhilly Engagement Editor

If you’re struggling with quarantine depression, here are free resources you can turn to for help.

