A new campaign by the Philadelphia Department of Public Health Division of Substance Use Prevention and Harm Reduction, or SUPHR, is giving Philadelphians the tools to have serious conversations with health care providers about the effects of stimulants on heart health.

The goal is to spread educational messaging and conversation points about heart health and what additional factors lead to risk conditions. It will also connect Philadelphians to low-barrier primary care resources and clinics across the city.

Dr. Daniel Teixeira da Silva, director of SUPHR, said this study has been in the works for the last few years, experimenting with talking points for clinicians to have conversations with their patients about heart health. Now, the blueprint includes having guiding talking points provided to the patients as well.

Da Silva said the initiative aims to have patients “think about how you really start talking about heart health and drug use with your doctor.”

The campaign’s website provides visitors with those resources as well as conversation starters to discuss with their primary care physicians, which will aid them in getting patients the proper care.

For those who do not have a primary care provider, the website also provides a list of clinics with walk-in hours for new patients, with a focus on locations in the ZIP codes that are most impacted by stimulant overdoses.

This will also be the department’s first-ever effort to provide advice to Philadelphians on the damage that stimulants can do to people’s hearts, and how these elements can lead to fatal overdose situations.