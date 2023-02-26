Naloxone, a medication used to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose, could soon be just as accessible as over-the-counter pain relievers, allergy medications, and antacids.

An advisory committee for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration unanimously voted last week to support a nonprescription version of Narcan’s nasal spray.

Harm reduction workers and addiction medicine providers say widespread access to the medication could help prevent more deadly drug overdoses as the opioid epidemic continues to devastate families and communities.

But the list price could still pose a barrier for people trying to buy the opioid antidote.

“If it does go over the counter, I would hope that it would be relatively inexpensive, but I would also hope that it would continue to be covered by people’s insurance,” said Dr. Margaret Lowenstein, an addiction medicine specialist. “I think that’s a really important public health measure that we really need to make sure doesn’t go away.”

Lowenstein is research director of the Center for Addiction Medicine and Policy at Penn Medicine.

The way in which people can obtain naloxone depends on where they live, but all states have laws that make the medication available to some degree.

Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware each have statewide standing orders — it means states have given blanket prescribing approval for pharmacists, first responders, certain organizations, and others to sell or dispense naloxone without requiring people to have individual prescriptions.