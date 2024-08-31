From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Pennsylvania state agencies were encouraged to spend more taxpayer money with minority-owned and veteran-owned small businesses over the past two years and did just that, government contracting data shows.

Under Gov. Josh Shapiro and Lt. Gov. Austin Davis, the state spent $691 million with small, diverse and veteran-owned businesses during the fiscal year ending June 2023.

That’s up from $562 million spent for the fiscal year ending June 2022.

Inside those figures, the state government spent $136 million in the fiscal year ending June 2023 with Black-owned and Hispanic-owned businesses, up from $104 million by the end of June 2022. That’s a 30% increase in just one year, and it’s the kind of momentum the administration wants to keep up, officials said.

Contracting data for the most recent fiscal year which ended June 30 was not yet available.

Lt. Gov. Davis shared the results during the Black Business Expo that brought hundreds of entrepreneurs in the region to Philadelphia.

Davis said the COVID-19 pandemic was a difficult time for Black-owned businesses and an ample opportunity as federal relief money rolled in.

“The pandemic made existing problems worse,” Davis said about the lack of access to business capital for Black-owned companies. “However, the pandemic also created an opportunity. An opportunity to invest in small diverse businesses and help them grow and thrive here.”

In September 2023, Gov. Shapiro issued an executive order encouraging state agencies to bolster greater participation in contracting with small diverse businesses.

“Pennsylvania spends a lot of money with vendors and [on] contracts but the process for bidding and winning those contracts can be often complex. It’s harder for small businesses and especially small diverse businesses to navigate that process,” said Lt. Davis.

He now chairs the Pennsylvania Advisory Council for Inclusive Procurement, created by Gov. Shapiro’s executive order signed about a year ago.