From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, alongside members of his office and the Philadelphia Sheriff’s Office, joined faith and community leaders for a news conference Monday to mark National Crime Victims Rights Week.

This weeklong focus on victims allows law enforcement, faith leaders, and grassroots organizations to amplify and honor the stories and rights of crime survivors and their communities.

This year’s theme is “Kinship Connecting and Healing.”

Krasner said the events aim to help people understand their rights and the services available to them, as well as to honor the advocates and community groups that support them.

“One of the most important parts of my job as the elected Philadelphia DA is to advocate and support those who are victims, survivors and survivors of crime, especially when those crimes are violent and they are senseless,” Krasner said. “Truly senseless.”

Krasner said his office’s External Engagement Division actively provides preventative and crisis support through several units. The CARES Unit offers immediate peer crisis support to homicide co-survivors and families, with peer crisis responders deploying to crime scenes and hospitals for resource assistance.

Once a defendant is charged, the Victim Services and Relocations units engage, offering counseling, court support, housing and social services for victims and their families. The Community Engagement Unit manages the Violence Prevention Grant Initiative, which funds nonprofit organizations focused on crime prevention, intervention, and victim support. The DA’s office visits victims’ homes to inform residents about city services and support from regional victim witness organizations. While these groups operate independently, they are funded through the District Attorney’s office, and the office actively advocates for increased funding due to the vital nature of their work.

“So it’s really important that we reach them where they are, that we are within their zone, and that is one of the reasons we’ve made a real effort to communicate through social media to highlight the names, stories and lives of victims and families that have been impacted by violence,” Krasner said.