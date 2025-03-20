From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The Philadelphia Center for Gun Violence Reporting, an organization that focuses on transforming gun violence reporting in the media, launched a service this month to connect journalists with survivors who are willing to share their personal stories.

Oronde McClain, director of the program and a gun violence survivor, said the platform will give journalists access to a directory of local gun violence survivors who are comfortable sharing their experiences. Each survivor in the network is required to complete a workshop on trauma, media literacy and public health responses to gun violence.

McClain joined PCGVR as a community journalist in 2022. He said he understands the importance of a resource like Survivors Connection.

When he was 10 years old, McClain survived a gunshot wound from a drive-by shooting. He said the media often reduces survivors to a statistic.

“If something happens they would group survivors together, there would be no name or no faces,” McClain said of journalists. ”It made me angry. I feel like I’m left out.”