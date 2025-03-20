Survivor Connection: A new tool linking journalists to Philly gun violence survivors
The Philadelphia Center for Gun Violence Reporting launches Survivor Connection, a resource for journalists to connect with gun violence survivors.
The Philadelphia Center for Gun Violence Reporting, an organization that focuses on transforming gun violence reporting in the media, launched a service this month to connect journalists with survivors who are willing to share their personal stories.
Oronde McClain, director of the program and a gun violence survivor, said the platform will give journalists access to a directory of local gun violence survivors who are comfortable sharing their experiences. Each survivor in the network is required to complete a workshop on trauma, media literacy and public health responses to gun violence.
McClain joined PCGVR as a community journalist in 2022. He said he understands the importance of a resource like Survivors Connection.
When he was 10 years old, McClain survived a gunshot wound from a drive-by shooting. He said the media often reduces survivors to a statistic.
“If something happens they would group survivors together, there would be no name or no faces,” McClain said of journalists. ”It made me angry. I feel like I’m left out.”
McClain, 35, has made it his life’s work to serve as a bridge between journalists and community members, advocating nationwide for better reporting on gun violence.
The Philadelphia police reported a 31% annual decrease in shooting incidents and nearly a 20% drop in shooting victims in 2024. But gun violence continues to plague certain neighborhoods and residents.
Qayona Williams, who is currently taking part in the program, said she was struck by a stray bullet in 2023 while at a convenience store near Temple University.
“My adrenaline was so high I couldn’t feel it initially, then my leg gave out,” Williams recounted.
She described a dark period in her life as a gun violence survivor, feeling alone and embarrassed.
“I couldn’t understand why this happened to me,” she said.
Now, as a member of Survivor’s Connection, she wants to support others.
“Experience is the best teacher, and time heals all wounds,” she said.
George W. Smith Jr., of Chester, Pennsylvania, joined the Survivor Connection to help grieving parents and victims’ families by sharing his own story.
“No one understands our pain but us,” he said.
In 2021, Smith’s son Samaj, 27, survived being shot four times. A year later, his oldest son Shane, 35, was fatally shot in Upland Borough.
“I keep telling myself ‘This is just a test,’” Smith said. “Not a day goes by that I don’t think about my child.”
Williams emphasized the need for journalists to document the experiences of gun violence survivors, capturing the grief and emotional turmoil that follow the loss of a child.
According to research from Everytown for Gun Safety, 59% of adults report that they or someone they know or care about have experienced gun violence. The same research states that 41% of people who have experienced gun violence say it has left them feeling traumatized.
Keenon James, senior director of the Everytown Survivor Network, said survivor stories give depth and understanding to what they’re experiencing in their communities.
“I think it absolutely can be an empowering part of someone’s journey,” James said. “It’s also important to make sure that we keep those names and those individuals and those families and those loved ones alive because we don’t want data to do all of the reporting.”
