Gun Violence Prevention
Philly police say social media a catalyst for gun violence among young people
The use of social media for bragging about violent acts is on the increase in Philadelphia. Police say young people aren’t realizing the true reality of their actions.
4 weeks ago
‘Significant increase’ in Philly’s domestic violence, especially involving guns
Domestic assaults with guns have almost doubled over the last five years. Philadelphia City Council heard from victims and others about how to work on the issue.
1 month ago
New Philly play shows gun violence through the eyes of teenagers
The new play “Childhoodslost Chronicles” features teenage actors, showing gun violence through their eyes. It runs this weekend at the Arts Bank on South Broad Street.
1 month ago
False promises? Recipients of Philly’s gun violence grants are still spending their own money
Philadelphia has set aside funding for community groups combating gun violence. But nonprofit leaders say actually getting the money has been a challenge.
1 month agoListen 4:14
Philly to host listening tour for anti-violence prevention efforts
Residents and community partners can attend in person or virtually to provide feedback on the city’s anti-violence strategy.
1 month ago
Photo essay: The Teen Safe Space opens in North Philly
Community rejoices at the opening of a teen haven, offering tutoring, creative outlets, and a chill space.
2 months ago
Humanity behind the headlines: Black men on surviving in Philly
On the heels of Philly’s most violent year in decades, Tyler Campbell spoke to fellow Black men about the city’s gun violence crisis, survival, and kinship.
2 months agoListen 4:40
Philly launches new victim advocate office amid ongoing violence crisis
Family members of city crime victims shared they are grateful to see the creation of a new office dedicated to their support.
2 months ago
Philadelphia releases findings after reviewing over 2,000 shootings in the city
The report examining more than 2,000 shootings confirmed what Philadelphians already know: that the city’s gun violence epidemic overwhelmingly affects Black residents.
2 months ago
No longer a victim: How one survivor dealt with Philadelphia’s gun violence
Oronde McClain, who was shot in the head at age 10 in Philadelphia, shares his story with WHYY host Cherri Gregg.
3 months agoListen 7:00