A roundtable discussion with Black men and teens leading community organizations concludes the documentary. While seated in City Hall, participants take turns asking and answering questions such as “Who was the first Black man to say they loved you?” and “What was your first experience with a gun?” The answers are as varied as the people who ask them, with each speaker acknowledging how location, education, class, sexuality, and family life played a role in their respective responses.

At a recent City Hall screening, director Kaloni Davis shared the film’s commitment to accurately representing the lives of Philadelphians: “[We’re] explaining to the audience why exactly Black men and boys are experiencing such a volatile lifestyle right now, but then it also points the lens at the many unknown organizations in Philadelphia… that have been doing the work for years.”

Davis called the film “humanizing,” and hopes to change the narratives surrounding young Black men in particular.

The film was the brainchild of Eric Westbrook, executive producer and the director for the Mayor’s Office of Black Male Engagement. He said the film aligned with the mission of the office.

“Our office was created because of the marginalization of Black men in America… We wanted to really tread very lightly when we start talking about solutions to gun violence and we don’t ever want to put ourselves, the government, as the solution because it’s way bigger than that,” said Westbrook.

Community leaders featured include Joseph Budd of Men who Care Germantown, Valencia Peterson of Open Door Abuse Awareness & Prevention, Ryan Harris of As I Plant This Seed, Eugene “Buddah” Thomas of Power Circle, Pastor Aaron Campbell of Level Up Philly, Rickey Duncan of New Options, More Opportunities Foundation (NOMO), Manny215 of What I Wish I Knew Foundation, Pastor Carl Day of Culture Changing Christians Inc., and Milaj Robinson of Youth Creating New Beginnings.