Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles.

The Philadelphia Police Department will increase the number of officers patrolling neighborhoods around schools, officials announced Wednesday. They’re hopeful this will minimize the risk of students being killed by gunfire.

So far this year, 134 Philadelphia children have been shot, 15 of them fatally, according to data from the Office of the Controller.

The back-to-school plan, conceived in partnership with the School District of Philadelphia, involves:

Redeploying officers that were patrolling recreation centers over the summer to neighborhoods surrounding school campuses.

Hiring new police officers using a $600,000 grant from the Philadelphia Commission on Crime and Delinquency.

Increasing the number of schools with the Safe Path monitor program on school perimeters from 13 to 22.

Establishing 27 safety zones across 40 schools.

Rolling out “minimally invasive” firearm detection systems in middle and high schools.

“Students and parents will see an increase in visible officers,” Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said. “These added resources will actually amplify the presence of officers in some of our more challenged neighborhoods.”