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The School District of Philadelphia’s school selection process will kick off in September with some changes for the upcoming academic year.

Starting Sept. 8 at 4 p.m., the “Find Your Fit” process will allow students currently in pre-kindergarten through the 11th grade the chance to attend a school outside their assigned neighborhood, if space is available. Applicants are recommended to search for schools using the Explore search tool.

The window will close Oct. 30 at 11:59 p.m.