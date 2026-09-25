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Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer joined Gov. Josh Shapiro at the Morning Glory diner Friday in Bella Vista as patrons started their day with breakfast items such as “Shapiro 2026” and “2028 sausage gravy and eggs.”

Whitmer, another Democrat often speculated to be a potential presidential candidate, said she expected nothing less from Philadelphia.

“We’re a lot alike Michiganders and Pennsylvanians,” she said. “We’re practical people. We work hard. We do our best and our government should do the same. And so I love coming to a place like this where there’s levity and humor, but a very real desire to make sure that we win this election because there’s so much at stake.”

Whitmer’s visit brought the two Democratic governors together at a Pennsylvania campaign stop for the second time in two years. Whitmer and Shapiro had shared a Pennsylvania campaign stage before. In July 2024, they rallied for Kamala Harris in Montgomery County while both were being discussed as possible running mates.

On Friday, Whitmer returned to make the case for Shapiro himself as he seeks a second term against Republican state Treasurer Stacy Garrity. They also expressed a need to push back against President Donald Trump and Republicans in the coming Nov. 3 midterm elections, which will decide which party controls Congress.

Shapiro said he was “working hard to help do our part to flip the Congress of the United States right here in Pennsylvania and to make sure we have a check on Donald Trump’s chaos, cruelty and corruption.”

“I’ve been on the ground in each of their districts,” he said. “People are fired up and I think they understand they not only have a great candidate in that district to rally around, they understand their part is something larger, that if they elect that candidate, that’s likely going to tilt the balance of power in the Congress of the United States and be a check on Donald Trump.”

Whitmer has served as Michigan governor since 2019, following a career in the state legislature. She will finish her second term at the end of the year and was term-limited from running for a third. Like Shapiro, she is a popular Democrat in a swing state with a divided legislature.