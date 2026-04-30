Philadelphia school board approves facility plan, district to close 17 schools
The facilities plan had gone through multiple revisions after backlash from the community.
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The Philadelphia Board of Education has approved the district’s controversial facilities plan to close 17 schools following multiple meeting disruptions after the majority of City Council threatened to block the vote.
Board members voted 6 to 3 in favor of Superintendent Tony Watlington’s $3 billion plan to close 17 schools and modernize 169 others following a contentious meeting that was interrupted several times by protesters.
The vote went ahead as scheduled Thursday afternoon despite bold actions from 10 council members earlier in the day who threatened legal action and to block the reappointment of any school board member who votes in favor of the plan.
“Understand what your vote will come with,” Councilmember Isaiah Thomas, chair of the Council’s education committee, said Thursday morning. “We will do everything in our legal power to put us in a position to sue you based on this decision and other issues that we know exist.”
Watlington’s plan has faced several revisions, with it initially calling for the closure of 20 schools. Critics argued that the plan would disproportionately impact Black students and move hundreds of students to lower-performing schools.
“What we have seen over the past few weeks is this board, which is appointed by the mayor, is not responsive to city council and not accountable to our communities,” Councilmember Kendra Brooks said.
Students and teachers joined a protest organized by council members outside the school district’s Broad Street headquarters ahead of Thursday’s 4 p.m. vote.
The following schools are set for closure, with changes expected to take effect beginning in the 2027–2028 school year.
Pre-K-8 schools
- Robert Morris Elementary
- Samuel Pennypacker School
- John Welsh Elementary School
- Laura W. Waring School
- Overbrook Elementary School
- Rudolph Blankenburg School
- Fitler Academics Plus
Middle schools
- General Louis Wagner Middle School
- Stetson Middle School
- Warren G. Harding Middle School
- William T. Tilden Middle School
- Academy for the Middle Years, or AMY, at Northwest
High schools
- Lankenau High School
- Paul Robeson High School
- Parkway Northwest High School
- Parkway West High School
- Penn Treaty High School
Last month, Mayor Cherelle Parker proposed a $1 rideshare tax to generate money for the school district, which is facing a $300 million budget deficit. In response, Uber launched a six-figure advertising campaign calling on Philadelphians to voice opposition to the tax. If approved, the tax would go into effect Jan. 1, 2027, and could generate $48 million annually by 2028.
The school district has also proposed $225 million in budget cuts to go into effect next school year. This would eliminate 220 building substitute positions and reassign 340 school-based roles. Parker said this would cause an increase in overall class sizes.
WHYY’s Sophia Schmidt and Kimberly Paynter contributed to this article.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
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