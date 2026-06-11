Son of South Jersey kebab shop owners facing his own deportation fight

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The son of the Camden County couple behind the popular Mediterranean restaurant Jersey Kebab is now fighting his own immigration case. Ahead of a hearing later this month, Muhammed Emanet is gathering letters, records and community support to demonstrate the deep roots he has built in South Jersey.

“Whatever [U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services] has in their files, it’s not enough for me in their book and their perspective to stay in this country,” he said.

Muhammed Emanet, who came to the U.S. with his parents — Celal and Emine Emanet — when he was a child, said he grew up in Somerdale and became a familiar face in Collingswood, Haddonfield and Haddon Heights while playing youth sports.

He is hoping letters of support from the community can bolster his case.

“If other people’s perspective can opinionate this idea and change how they feel about me on paper, that’s kind of what we need right now,” Muhammed Emanet said.

‘I was 15, dude.’

Muhammed Emanet said his case started in 2020 when two U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers showed up to his family’s house, similar to when his parents were detained five years later.

“My mom woke me up because I’m the only male at the home at the time,” he said. “She’s like, ‘There’s two guys outside … I can see they have guns on their hips … they dress like regular guys.’”

After assuring his mom that he didn’t do anything, he answered the door. The officers started to ask three questions.

“They’re like, ‘What is your status in America?’ I’m like, ‘Oh snap.’ I shut the door behind me. I locked it. I was like, ‘Mom, don’t come out here,’” he said.

Muhammed Emanet eventually informed the officers that his green card status has been pending since 2016.

“You can go into [U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services] website to this day, still put in that case number and the case will come up saying pending from 2016,” he said.

But the officers informed Muhammed Emanet that their records show his visa ended and his green card case was denied in 2014, when he was still a teenager.

“I was 15, dude. I was a freshman in high school,” he said, adding that his green card case was still pending at the time. “Imagine that status after that visa is expired, at 15 years old, that puts you in illegal alien status.”

The deportation proceedings has complicated Muhammed Emanet receiving a green card through his marriage to an American citizen, with whom he has two young children. On June 3, he received a Notice of Intent to Deny from federal immigration officials, signaling they will seek the rejection of his application to adjust his status to lawful permanent resident.