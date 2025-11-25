Viral video of masked federal agents confronting Burlington Twp. resident draws criticism from N.J. Rep. Conway

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

A video posted on Facebook showing masked federal agents confronting a homeowner through her Ring doorbell camera has gone viral after being shared online last week by Congressman Dr. Herb Conaway of New Jersey’s 3rd District.

The footage, recorded Nov. 8, shows agents on private property while the unidentified homeowner, who was out of town, pleads with them remotely.

Agents remained at the home for nearly 10 minutes, pointing to cars in the driveway and lights on inside – things not unusual when someone leaves their home for an extended period.

According to Conaway’s office, the agents were looking for the woman’s brother, who has a pending asylum case. He does not live at the house.

“They treated this woman as if she’s a criminal,” said Conaway, a Democrat.

He called the agents’ behavior harassment, “deeply disturbing,” and “symbolic of what we’re seeing across the country.”

“We need to make sure, one, that when these actions — which are harmful and destructive — are undertaken by ICE, that there’s some kind of disciplinary action that takes place within the administrative structure of Homeland Security and Border Control. But sadly, it doesn’t seem that anyone at the top of that organization gives much of a damn, if you will, about standard operating procedures and about bringing discipline when things clearly go wrong during interactions between ICE and the public,” Conaway said. “We’ve got to elevate the issue as elected officials, both Republican and Democrat, before the administration, so that we can hopefully bring some change to how ICE is operating in our communities.”

The incident comes amid broader scrutiny of federal immigration enforcement.

Earlier this month, a federal judge issued a preliminary injunction limiting force by immigration agents as part of Operation Midway Blitz in and around Chicago. The Department of Homeland Security appealed, and on Wednesday, an appeals court put that injunction on hold, calling it “overbroad” and infringing on principles of separation of powers.

“In this instance, personally, yes, I think the injunction was rightly placed, but I can’t be too upset with the way the court system is playing out,” said Jonathan Grode, a Philadelphia-based immigration attorney. “Just because an injunction is stayed doesn’t mean courts are going to find one way on the legal challenge itself. From a legal perspective, this is the American system working out.”

Grode said the challenge is speed, as the court system often can’t keep pace with what’s happening on the ground.

“This administration is one of sledgehammers. They come in heavy, they break things; they do things differently and then the courts are left to pull it back and refine what’s permissible and not permissible,” Grode said. “The court system is not adept at dealing with such dramatic changes in the way enforcement protocols are carried out.”