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Out of concern for public safety, New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill has announced the establishment of a “peaceful, protected” protest zone outside of Delaney Hall, a privately run federal immigrant detention center in Newark, where demonstrators and immigration enforcement officers have clashed in recent days.

“My administration will be working together with community members, faith leaders, advocates and state police to help people move there,” the governor said during a Friday news conference. “I am going to protect people’s right to protest peacefully and I’m going to ensure everyone’s safety, and I’m confident in New Jersey we can do both.”

About 300 detainees at the Newark facility have reportedly been on a hunger strike for the past week, with the goal of calling attention to conditions inside the detention center. They and advocates allege that detainees are being abused by facility staff and that they’re being given maggot-ridden food and subpar medical treatment.