New Jersey Gov. Sherrill announces protest zones around Delaney Hall, citing concerns over ICE agent surge
The governor said protecting demonstrators and federal immigration enforcement officers is her administration's top priority.
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Out of concern for public safety, New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill has announced the establishment of a “peaceful, protected” protest zone outside of Delaney Hall, a privately run federal immigrant detention center in Newark, where demonstrators and immigration enforcement officers have clashed in recent days.
“My administration will be working together with community members, faith leaders, advocates and state police to help people move there,” the governor said during a Friday news conference. “I am going to protect people’s right to protest peacefully and I’m going to ensure everyone’s safety, and I’m confident in New Jersey we can do both.”
About 300 detainees at the Newark facility have reportedly been on a hunger strike for the past week, with the goal of calling attention to conditions inside the detention center. They and advocates allege that detainees are being abused by facility staff and that they’re being given maggot-ridden food and subpar medical treatment.
The protest has drawn visits from Democratic members of Congress.
Officials say the number of Delaney Hall protesters has increased over the last few nights.
Sherrill said the priority of her administration was to remove the involvement of federal immigration officers.
“We really feel like adding [U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement] to the situation has made things less safe, and we’ve seen a surge now in ICE agents coming into the region, which has given us a great deal of concern,” she said. “We are making sure that we give them no pretext for coming in here, clearing out the ability of people to actually raise their concerns.”
Attorney General Jennifer Davenport said state police will be taking over public safety operations outside of Delaney Hall on Friday afternoon, and that vehicle checkpoints will be established to reduce traffic at the facility.
“Ultimately, we are taking these actions to ensure the protection of civil rights and the safety and security of all involved,” she said.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
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