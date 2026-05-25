New Jersey Gov. Sherrill denied access to North Jersey immigration detention center as hunger strike enters fourth day
About 300 protesters demanded to see the governor as they called attention to conditions inside of Delaney Hall in Newark.
From Camden and Cherry Hill to Trenton and the Jersey Shore, what about life in New Jersey do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know.
New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill visited a private immigration detention center in North Jersey Monday, where a hunger and labor strike began before the weekend.
The governor was joined by U.S. Sen. Andy Kim and other members of the state’s congressional delegation, including U.S. Reps. Rob Menendez and Analilia Mejia.
I’m back at Delaney Hall with @GovSherrillNJ and other members of the NJ delegation to meet with families of detainees and listen to community advocates. We’re working together to make sure they’re heard and to speak out with them.⁰⁰Delaney Hall must be shut down immediately.… pic.twitter.com/Zi6Om5rq1C— Senator Andy Kim (@SenatorAndyKim) May 25, 2026
While addressing a protester upset that Sherrill had not reported to the facility sooner, the governor said she was not allowed access.
“People have been asking for you,” the unidentified protester said to the governor. “They started their strike on Friday and the first thing they said is we want to talk to Governor Sherrill, and it took you four days to be here.”
Sherrill explained that her office has been working with federal immigration officials to gain entry to the facility. She committed to continuing to attempt to gain access.
“These private detention facilities, which I have long opposed, are not treating people in the humane way we want,” she said.
After her visit, Sherrill said in a statement that her request to access the facility was formally denied earlier in the day “raising serious questions about what they are trying to hide from public view.” She added that she visited the site to hear from advocates and the families of those detained.
“What I heard from them was heartbreaking,” she said in the statement. “I will continue to hold ICE accountable, and I remain grateful for the work of our federal delegation.”
The governor expressed concerns about Delaney Hall in a previous statement issued Sunday, calling reports of “unsafe, inhumane, and unconstitutional living conditions…completely unacceptable.”
Immigration advocates have called on the governor to use every tool the state has to shut the facility down.
“Delaney Hall is a modern-day concentration camp operating right here in our own backyards,” said Nedia Morsy, director of Make the Road New Jersey, in a statement. “It’s flat out un-American, and we cannot in good conscience ignore the human rights violations described by the hundreds of people inside.”
According to Resistencia En Acción NJ, about 300 detainees at the detention center launched a hunger strike Friday. Since then, protesters have gathered outside to monitor the facility and show support for those inside.
Federal officials had denied the ongoing hunger strike.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Get daily updates from WHYY News!
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.