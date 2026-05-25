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Stockton University and four New Jersey community colleges are partnering to increase the number of students who earn a bachelor’s degree.

The South Jersey Higher Education Alliance formalizes the relationship between Stockton, Atlantic Cape Community College, Brookdale Community College in Monmouth County, Camden County College and Ocean County College.

Tracey Meilander, associate provost for curriculum and compliance at Stockton, said the institutions want to help students complete their undergraduate studies at the university more efficiently by reducing as many barriers to transferring as possible.

“It could be stressful for students as you transition from the community college that you’ve been [attending] and received wonderful care and support along the way,” she said. “We just want that to continue for the students as they come to Stockton and know that they’re going to get the same level of support and care as they come here.”

As part of the alliance, the institutions will work to expand programs that allow students to save time and money in school, share course offerings and coordinate support for students, among other initiatives.

Lovell Pugh-Bassett, president of Camden County College, said the alliance reflected the institutions’ “shared commitment to student success and to building stronger educational pathways that support the future workforce and the long-term success of South Jersey.”

“Higher education is at its best when institutions work together to expand opportunity,” she said.