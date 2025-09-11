Shelter-in-place order issued at Stockton University in Galloway Twp., N.J. after shooting near campus

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

A shelter-in-place order has been lifted at Stockton University following a shooting near campus early Thursday afternoon.

Even though the all-clear has been given, the university said all classes and activities are canceled for the rest of the day.

Galloway Township police say the shooting happened on W. Jimmie Leeds Road near the area of Redwood Avenue at approximately 12:52 p.m.

One person was wounded and taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center City Division for treatment.

Police believe the suspect fled the area in a vehicle.

An alert on Stockton University’s website said the suspect’s vehicle entered Vera King Farris Drive at Jimmie Leeds Road and traveled north through campus.

The vehicle was described by police as a white Honda CR-V. The suspect passenger is a white male with a green shirt and long blond hair, the university alert read.

It was not immediately known if the suspect has been located.