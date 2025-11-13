New Jersey schools and students are cautiously embracing AI in the classroom

From Camden and Cherry Hill to Trenton and the Jersey Shore, what about life in New Jersey do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

More educators in New Jersey are coming to the realization that generative artificial intelligence is not going anywhere.

So, instead of shunning it, they are embracing it.

Guy Pridy, a television broadcasting teacher at Gateway Regional High School in Gloucester County, said his initial reaction to AI was “no, no, no.” But that feeling was only for “the first 20 minutes.”

“After my initial ‘no,’ I really wanted to kick the tires on it,” he said. “I wanted to see if it were going to be something that could be creative, that could create end products that look like stuff that either I created or my students created or Hollywood created.”

A report from the Center for Technology and Democracy found that student and teacher use of generative AI jumped noticeably between the 2022-2023 and 2023-2024 school years.

During that period, AI use among teachers rose from 51% to 67%, the report found, while use among high school students grew from 58% to 70%.

“We see that even when teachers say, ‘Do not use this, you are not allowed,’ they are still using it,” said Amy Allen, an assistant professor at Virginia Tech’s School of Education. “When teachers say you can use it, then that actually gives the teachers a little bit of freedom to be able to help them learn how to use it.”

Earlier this year, the New Jersey Department of Education awarded grants to several school districts across the state to support initiatives to implement AI into the classroom.

Lawrence Township School District, one of the $75,000 grant recipients, was able to implement strategies to teach students good habits in using AI and keep teachers updated on the emerging technology.

“It is almost like a pendulum swing, from ‘shut it down’ and blocking fully to ‘How do we incorporate it into classroom?’” said David Adam, principal of Lawrence High School. “It’s not going anywhere and it’s something your kids are going to need to be prepared for.”

What are teachers and students doing with AI?

Pridy, the Gateway Regional High School teacher, said he first implemented AI when he taught students about storyboards.

“We created storyboards in the normal way, and then we created storyboards using AI,” he said. “They all generated excellent stuff. And I have to admit that the AI-created stuff, some of it was very cool.”

One student created “a very clever, very funny script” that involved “anthropomorphized cats who were getting deliveries of pizza from a unicorn.”

“You couldn’t really create that without AI,” Pridy said. “I don’t want to give too much more away because it’s her property, not mine.”