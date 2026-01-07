From Camden and Cherry Hill to Trenton and the Jersey Shore, what about life in New Jersey do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

The New Jersey State Board of Education is expected to name the next leader of the Camden City School District.

WHYY News has confirmed that the state will make the appointment Wednesday during its monthly school board meeting. Details of who is being named have not yet been disclosed.

The search for the next school superintendent has largely been quiet since June, when the search firm, HYA Associates, collected feedback from parents in the city.

Since former Superintendent Katrina T. McCombs left in July to take a role with the state, the school district has been overseen by Davida Coe-Brockington on an acting basis.

