Camden City School District announces cuts to close $91M budget hole

Declining enrollment, increased payments to charter and renaissance schools factors in budget shortfall

According to the school district, enrollment fell from 11,660 students when the New Jersey Department of Education took over in the 2013-2014 school year to 5,904 students in the 2023-24 school year, a nearly 50% drop. For the same period, payments to charter and renaissance schools have grown from $54.9 million to $198.6 million.

The cuts come despite the district benefitting the most from state funding among all districts in South Jersey. In his budget proposal, Gov. Phil Murphy wants to send $369.7 million to the Camden City School District for next year, a near $21 million bump when compared to the 2025 budget year. The proposed allocation also places Camden among districts across the state receiving the most in K-12 state aid.

“How are we in a deficit while under state monitoring and state control?” posed Ronsha A. Dickerson, a Camden resident and executive director of the Camden Parent and Student Union.

“Why is it that the [school district] can find the money to pay for a sexual assault case but cannot manage state funds to secure our children’s education?” she added, referring to the $2 million settlement the district paid after a jury found it and Wasim Muhammad were responsible for creating “a sexually hostile educational environment” three decades ago.

Muhammad was a teacher at the time the acts took place. He would later become president of the school advisory board and resigned last year after continued community pressure.

Dickerson adds residents and students are “humiliated” by the deficit and that “the emotional impact that the New Jersey Education Department, Superintendent McCombs [Camden Mayor Vic] Carstarphen and local elected leaders have put on public education in Camden, New Jersey is nauseating.”