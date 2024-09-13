From Camden and Cherry Hill to Trenton and the Jersey Shore, what about life in New Jersey do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

Wasim Muhammad stepped down as president of the Camden School Advisory Board on Friday.

In the resignation letter provided by Muhammad’s attorney, Troy Archie, Muhammad said he was stepping down “with a heavy heart.”

“I think it bears repeating that after my long journey through the legal system I was found innocent of the egregious allegations made against me and exonerated by a jury of my peers,” Muhammad wrote. “Nevertheless, even with that exoneration in a court of law, I believe I have become a distraction through the blatant misinformation that has been spread by a small group of critics. I believe that my presence is shifting the spotlight away from the incredibly important objectives of educating our students and improving the outcomes for the children in the school district.”

Muhammad sent his resignation to state-appointed Camden City School District Superintendent Katrina T. McCombs.

McCombs had joined the chorus of voices calling for Muhammad’s resignation last week. She confirmed in a statement that the district received Muhammad’s resignation.

“As we recently welcomed students back to school for their first day, I want to assure our students, families, and staff that the district remains committed to providing a safe and nurturing learning environment for all,” McCombs said. “We hope today’s news will help our community come together and begin to heal as we refocus our efforts and priorities on what matters most — providing a bright future for our students.”