The Camden City School District Advisory Board meeting abruptly ended Tuesday evening after more than 25 speakers called on embattled Advisory Board President Wasim Muhammad to resign or be fired.

The contentious meeting at the Camden High School campus comes after the school district reached a $2 million settlement with Salema Hicks Robinson in May. Robinson alleged that Muhammad, also known as Donnie Walker, sexually assaulted her when she was his student in middle school.

On Tuesday, a crowd of more than 100 came with signs to protest Muhammad’s presence on the board. But Camden City School District security officers confiscated the signs at the entrance.

One of Muhammad’s wives, Chabree Muhammad, took to the podium in her husband’s defense.

“I want to share some of the successes of the Camden City students that we’re all here for,” she said over the shouts, boos and whistles from community members, who tried to shut her out. “Before I do that, I want to thank the district … for keeping me a happy, healthy and safe alumni. Most importantly, thank you for giving me the gift of being able to read and comprehend.”

“Sit down!” one woman shouted as Chabree Muhammad attempted to read a list of colleges and universities that Camden high school students attended. An official for the school district asked the crowd to not blow whistles, which were persistent throughout the meeting.

At one point in the evening, when the audience refused to be silent, the board was called into executive session. Then, pandemonium broke out.

On one side of the auditorium, a physical altercation occurred and Wasim Muhammad walked off the stage to help remove a woman who was put in a restraint by one of his sons. Then another ruckus erupted in the back of the auditorium.

Amid the chaos, the board adjourned into executive session, but officials eventually ended the meeting “due to a lack of quorum.”

“Wasim controlling the narrative again, huh?!” one woman shouted after the announcement was made.

There were no reports of arrests from the meeting, according to a Camden County spokesman.

After the meeting, Troy Archie, Wasim Muhammad’s attorney, said that his client won’t step down from the school board. Acknowledging that the subject is going to continue to come up, he said Wasim Muhammad will “have to overpower that with good deeds.”

“I think he’s been doing a good job, besides what’s being said here,” Archie said.

Activists and residents ‘fired up’ over Muhammad’s presence on board

Camden residents and community activists have been calling for Wasim Muhammad’s resignation since the $2 million settlement.

Prior to the meeting, community members held a press conference and said that Camden residents are “fed up and fired up.”

“We’re fed up because we will not tolerate collusion nor corruption in any seat of political office,” said Ronsha Dickerson of Camden Parents United, a community activist group. “We’re fired up because we’re standing on business for our children. We will leave our children with more than just problems to inherit. We will leave our children with demands for integrity, solutions and a village.”

Wasim Muhammad tried to speak at the meeting, but some in the crowd blew their whistles each time he attempted to speak.

From that moment, the tone was set.

As each member of the advisory board was called for their attendance, members of the audience yelled, “Shame!”

Muhammed showed no emotion as each speaker called on him to leave his position.