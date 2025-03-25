Camden Schools Superintendent Katrina McCombs to step down July 1

From Camden and Cherry Hill to Trenton and the Jersey Shore, what about life in New Jersey do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

Katrina McCombs, superintendent of the Camden City School District, announced that she will no longer serve in her role as of July 1. She has accepted a position with the New Jersey Department of Education as assistant commissioner for the Division of Early Childhood Services.

In an email that was sent to district staff and community members, the Camden native said she “feel[s] that after seven years of leading the district,” it was time for her to consider a transition.

“It has been my profound honor to serve our school district for the past 30 years,” she said.

McCombs is announcing her move to a state role several months after she proclaimed during a school board meeting that she was not going anywhere. She was responding to a letter from several elected Camden leaders asking Acting Education Commissioner Kevin Dehmer to replace her.

The letter was signed by Camden Mayor Victor Carstarphen, City Council President Angel Fuentes, state Sen. Nilsa Cruz-Perez, Assemblyman William Spearman and School Advisory Board President N’Namdee Nelson. Carstarphen, when asked about the letter last December, declined to comment on it, but offered compliments of his former Camden High School classmate.

A search for the next superintendent for the Camden school district will be led by the state education department. An interim superintendent will be named at a later date.