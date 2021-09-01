Camden officials cut the ribbon on ‘The New High’

The pomp and circumstance began a week before the official start of the school year in Camden as officials cut the ribbon on a new Camden High School campus — the city’s first new high school in a century.

The ceremony Tuesday was not only a celebration of what took years to accomplish, but also an all-class reunion that included Mayor Vic Carstarphen, a 1988 graduate and one of the most celebrated basketball stars in school history.

“He needed a good cheerleading squad to make sure that he was able to have the motivation,” said State District Superintendent Katrina McCombs, a 1987 graduate, alluding to her cheerleading days while introducing the mayor.

Carstarphen, who is fourth on the school’s all-time scoring list, recalled when he was asked to participate in a video advocating for a new building while he was a coach at the school.

“I didn’t hesitate,” he said. Carstarphen spoke about visiting schools in other communities where his players told him about the showers and the drinking fountains that worked — unlike at their school.

“Jumping at the opportunity to talk about the need for a new building with new technology and new resources, that was something that I didn’t hesitate to do,” he added.