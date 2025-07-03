From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Across the U.S., shifting immigration policies and anti-immigrant rhetoric have triggered a wave of fear within Latino communities. Even in places like Delaware, far from the southern border, immigrant families say they’re making changes to their daily lives — avoiding public spaces, skipping work when possible and sending their children to run errands instead of going out themselves.

The fear doesn’t always stem from personal risk of deportation. It stems from proximity — to undocumented loved ones and vulnerable neighbors — or simply the idea that someone could be next.

This growing sense of unease brought Latinos together at a recent event hosted as part of WHYY’s Primer Estado, an effort to focus on Delaware’s Spanish-speaking community in partnership with Hoy en Delaware. The discussion at WHYY’s Wilmington newsroom, titled “Plática Comunitaria: Salud Mental en Medio de las Campañas Migratorias,” focused on the mental health toll of these uncertain times and offered guidance on how families — especially Latino families — can care for themselves and one another.

Moderated by Hoy en Delaware’s Virginia Esteban, the event featured two experts: Franssy Zablah, an assistant professor and director of the Institute for Community Mental Health at the University of Delaware, and María Aguilar, a licensed therapist specializing in trauma and attachment wounds.

“Estamos en un momento especialmente inquietante para nuestra comunidad, que genera y despierta una serie de sensaciones, de sentimientos y de padecimientos”, dijo Esteban.

“We are in a particularly unsettling time for our community, one that generates and awakens a range of sensations, feelings and suffering,” Esteban said.

Aguilar described the emotional toll her clients are facing, especially women, children and survivors of domestic violence, with many avoiding parks or community events, not asking for help and avoiding contacting authorities that might expose their status.

“Por bombardeo de información o información falsa, todo esto está creando mucha confusión, mucho miedo, mucha ansiedad y pues conlleva al estrés crónico. Mucha gente se está aislando, ya no quiere acudir a servicios”, dijo Aguilar. “Por ejemplo, personas que son víctimas de crimen o de violencia doméstica que antes les ofrecía los servicios y iban y levantaban una orden de alejamiento. Y pues ahora no, ahora lo están pensando, incluso dicen, ‘no, nada que tenga que ver con policía, con denuncia.’”

“Due to the bombardment of information or false information, all of this is creating a lot of confusion, a lot of fear, a lot of anxiety, and it leads to chronic stress. Many people are isolating themselves; they no longer want to seek services,” Aguilar said. “For example, people who are victims of crime or domestic violence, who were previously offered services, would go and lift a restraining order. And now they’re not. Now they’re thinking about it, even saying, ‘No, nothing that has to do with the police, with reporting them.’”

Many families, she added, are shrinking their day-to-day lives out of fear, including staying home unless absolutely necessary or removing themselves from public systems that might expose their status.

“Y pues eso es un gran problema … puede de alguna manera el estar aguantando en una situación ya peligrosa de por sí que degenere en algo mucho peor”, ella dijo.

“And that’s a big problem … somehow, by enduring an already dangerous situation, it degenerates into something much worse,” she said.