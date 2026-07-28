A dozen representatives from more than 60 organizations called on Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker’s administration to implement and enforce “ICE Out” legislation passed by City Council in April.

The group delivered a letter by hand to David Torres, director of administration for the city’s Law Department, and requested a meeting with the Parker administration by July 31. The document also outlined actions the city government can take to implement the six of seven bills restricting U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement activities that went into effect on July 7.

What advocates are demanding

The letter requests:

Clear signage in city spaces communicating where ICE access is restricted and how city employees should respond to requests for access to nonpublic areas by federal immigration enforcement agents

Training for city employees regarding protocols established in the laws, including identifying the difference between public and nonpublic areas of workplaces, teaching them the difference between a judicial and administrative warrant, and showing them how to adhere to the prohibition against asking or sharing information about residents’ immigration status

Establishing a complaint process for reporting violations of the law and outlining disciplinary process

A public implementation plan

The legislation is “one of the strongest bills across the country,” but the Parker administration hasn’t moved ahead with implementation, said Erika Guadalupe Núñez, executive director of Juntos.

“At the same time, we’re continuing to see ICE arrests at a record-breaking rate,” she said. “We’re seeing people getting killed by ICE, and the continued arrests outside the Philadelphia courthouse. And so the idea that these aren’t urgent or critical to immigrant communities is just falsely wrong, and I think by not implementing something that should have been passed a month ago, she’s giving a clear signal as to what her priorities are.”

Many Philadelphians, including immigrant residents, don’t know the bills are in effect, said Vivian Chang, executive director at Asian Americans United.

“Overall, these bills are supposed to protect us in our data, in our physical spaces, in discrimination protections, but none of that’s happening,” she said. “So what the city needs to do is training, informing the public, clear timelines, reporting on what’s happened so far, so that we can all be better protected.”

The Parker administration did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Parker signed all but one of the bills into law on May 7.