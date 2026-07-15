Philadelphians hold vigil for victims of fatal ICE shootings

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More than a hundred community members held a vigil at Philadelphia City Hall on Tuesday night to commemorate the lives of two men shot and killed by federal immigration agents in the past week.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents killed Joan Sebastian Guerrero, 25, in Biddeford, Maine, on Monday. Less than a week before, ICE agents killed Lorenzo Salgado Araujo, 52, in Houston, Texas, on July 7.

Vigil organizers arranged an altar with candles and placed flowers and burning copal, or incense, before photos of people who died in ICE custody or were killed during its operations.

Speakers and attendees condemned Guerrero and Salgado Araujo’s deaths and called for the abolishment of ICE.