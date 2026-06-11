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Family members, immigrant rights advocates and clergy members gathered outside Delaney Hall on Thursday to share information from those being held inside the facility.

Concerns have been mounting for weeks about the large federal immigrant detention facility in Newark, New Jersey, after detainees held a hunger strike in response to facility conditions, which sparked reports of violence inside. Protesters have also clashed with law enforcement officials outside of the facility.

Protesters have demanded an end to retaliatory violence by guards, restoration of visitation rights and freedom for those who are being detained. Of those detained within the facility, roughly 70% have no criminal history.

Detainees have alleged that they are being given spoiled food and dirty water. Some women have allegedly had miscarriages and not been given proper medical treatment, and some report being sexually abused.

Federal officials have denied these claims.

Catalina Adorno, a member of the New Jersey immigrant rights group Resistencia en Accion, said more detainees are joining the ongoing hunger strike, and they are being pepper-sprayed and beaten, in response. She said that on Wednesday, an estimated 90 detainees were transferred to other facilities for trying to organize protests, and more transfers may be taking place.

Through a translator, the wife of a man detained in the facility said that officials in the facility have been violent toward him and other detainees. The woman’s testimonial was translated from Spanish to English and she declined to give her name, fearing retaliation from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

“My husband has been unjustly detained since March 11,” she said through the translator. “He has not been able to get his liberty, even though he has no criminal record. Guards went into unit 2B, where they began to throw [tear] gas bombs and hit people. My husband is in that unit and he is asthmatic. He told me he could not breathe and was hit.”

She said he was taken to the hospital, but then returned to Delaney Hall and placed in solitary confinement for five days.

“It’s not just. They continue to mistreat and punish him. We continue the fight to obtain his liberty. He is a good man,” she said.