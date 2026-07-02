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An interfaith vigil Thursday marked the nation’s 250th anniversary with demands for an end to raids by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Dozens of people filled the pews at historic Christ Church in Old City, Philadelphia, singing and listening to speakers condemn President Donald Trump’s immigration enforcement crackdown.

“Two hundred and fifty years ago, leaders chose to stand and proclaim liberty, albeit they offered that to some and not others, but those words and that promise still ring out,” Rev. Alisa Wailoo, senior minister at First United Methodist Church of Germantown, told WHYY News. “We are here to reclaim that today, and one of the most heinous grievances of liberty in our nation currently is the actions of ICE at the behest of our administration.”

Wailoo organized the event along with other members of the interfaith clergy coalition that holds regular protests outside of the Philadelphia ICE Field Office at Eighth and Cherry streets on Monday mornings.