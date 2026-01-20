‘Love thy neighbor’: Invoking King, Philly protesters decry ICE raids and custody deaths

On a cold and windy Martin Luther King Jr. Day, hundreds of people marched through Center City to protest the actions of U.S Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Organizers and marchers alike decried an ICE officer killing Renee Good in Minnesota, as well as the deaths of people in ICE custody since 2025.

Pennsylvania state Sen. Art Haywood said the march is a vigil to call out ICE officers, and that protesters are gathering in King’s tradition of “nonviolence and confrontation.”

“King reminds us our lives begin to end the moment we are silent about things that matter,” Haywood said.