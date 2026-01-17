From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

As President Donald Trump’s immigration enforcement crackdown continues, more people across the United States are recording arrests and documenting activity by officers from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, U.S. Customs and Border Patrol and other federal agencies.

After an ICE agent shot and killed Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis last week, thousands of Philadelphians protested the agency and the Trump administration’s immigration enforcement policies. Fears of an intensified crackdown in Philadelphia similar to ongoing ICE operations in Minneapolis have sparked increased interest among community members about how to interact with immigration enforcement agents and document ICE activity.

Here’s what to know about your rights if you are stopped by immigration enforcement agents or are documenting an arrest. The following are recommendations from Juntos, an immigrant rights organization based in South Philadelphia, the American Civil Liberties Union, the American Civil Liberties Union of New Jersey, the American Civil Liberties Union of Pennsylvania and the National Immigrant Justice Center.

If you’re stopped by ICE on the street or in a traffic stop: