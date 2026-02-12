Guadalupe Lopez was sleeping when her younger brother woke her Monday morning.

Agents from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and U.S. Border Patrol were banging on the door and surrounding the home where Lopez lives with her mother, her cousin, Jose Manuel Cordova Lopez, and her two younger brothers, who are 8 and 13 years old.

The officers had followed Cordova Lopez’s car back to the house after he had left for work, Lopez said. Cordova Lopez was then blocked in by agents and their cars. She said her cousin drove home and fled inside the house.

The agents asked her to open the door and Lopez, 26, said she refused.

“I was just like, ‘No, like, I know my rights,’” she told WHYY News on Wednesday. “I know what I’m supposed to do. I’m not gonna open the door without a warrant.”

She said there were at least two agents at every window of the house. One of them taunted her, Lopez said, moving his jacket to show a “big gun.”

“He was like, ‘This is what I’m gonna take you down with.’ He was like, ‘I’m gonna gas your whole house.’ And then I was just like, ‘There’s kids, there’s kids. Like, why would you do that?’ And then he was just like, ‘Well, you guys looked for it like, you guys should have just told him to come out.’”

In a video Lopez provided to WHYY News, she is heard screaming as she records agents busting open the door to a room where she is with her younger brothers, one of whom is heard crying. Agents shine flashlights and appear to flip a mattress over as they inspect the room.

“When they came in, they started pointing their guns at [her brothers],” Lopez said. “What 8 year old is gonna have another gun to protect himself, you know what I mean? Like, why are you aiming guns at little kids?”

Lopez continues to record as it appears agents arrest her cousin. The video ends when an agent knocks her phone out of her hand. Lopez said at that moment, he also hit her in the side of the face.