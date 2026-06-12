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With the afternoon sun beating down during a 90-degree heat advisory, Erica Brown, a member of Sunrise Movement Philadelphia, took her first bite of food in 22 days.

Brown had spent those days on a hunger strike to “make Philly affordable,” demanding Mayor Cherelle Parker spend the city’s $1.187 billion fund balance, the largest in Philadelphia history, on what the group calls its seven pillars: food, housing, schools, recreation centers, libraries, SEPTA and renewable energy.

The strike ended Thursday after City Council approved Parker’s $7 billion budget plan. The budget did not include Sunrise Movement Philadelphia’s core proposals, but Brown said the campaign had secured meetings, public commitments and other incremental victories.

‘The sickness that’s spreading … we have to heal it’

Sunrise Movement Philadelphia is a local chapter of the national Sunrise Movement, a coalition of young people fighting for climate justice. Brown’s first bite of food was a piece of bread with the words “the rich” written on it in icing, a play on the anticapitalist slogan “Eat the rich.”

“When we share with each other is when we have community,” Brown said Thursday. “To forgo food is to show the sickness that exists within human beings, within billionaires, and that sickness that’s spreading. We have to heal it. How Mayor Parker can heal it right now is using this $1 billion surplus to feed people and heal people.”

Philadelphia is the second-poorest big city in the nation, with a poverty rate of 19.7%, almost double the national poverty rate of 10.6%.

Giavanna Troilo, who went on a hunger strike for five days before stopping because of health concerns, said Sunrise Movement Philadelphia chose the hunger strike because it’s “a tactic that communicates a lot of urgency.”

“It says, ‘This thing is dire. It needs your attention now, immediately,’ and that is exactly how we feel about these demands,” Troilo said. “We don’t have time to wait around.”

Troilo said Brown’s strike represents all Philadelphians struggling with the city’s cost of living. Seeing people ignore Brown, Trolio said, had been extremely hard to watch.

“It’s really exhausting to have your friend’s life be on the line, and have a lot of people kind of just turn away from that,” Troilo said. “It’s pretty traumatic to watch that happen.”