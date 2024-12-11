Philadelphia City Council has postponed an initial vote on the Sixers arena proposal, as negotiations over the controversial development continue with the team.

Council’s Committee of the Whole, which is composed of all 17 lawmakers, was expected to vote on enabling legislation during a hearing Wednesday morning. But seconds after the start of the hearing, after the din of dueling chants from proponents and opponents fell silent, Council President Kenyatta Johnson announced the committee would reconvene at 4 p.m.

City Councilmember Jim Harrity, who supports the Sixers’ $1.3 billion arena proposal, told reporters the team has yet to agree to a list of proposed amendments to the legislative package the team needs to build the arena in Center City.

Council, for example, wants to double the value of the deal’s community benefits agreement to $100 million. That figure reflects increased funding for affordable housing, workforce development and a business disruption fund designed to blunt the impacts of the arena’s construction.

“This is about them trying to get the best deal for the citizens of Philadelphia. And to give some more security to the residents and businesses in Chinatown. We’re never gonna make everybody happy,” said Harrity as arena opponents chanted loudly nearby.

A Sixers spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Council is considering whether to advance the arena legislation without the team’s support, a move that could force the Sixers’ hand. The team has repeatedly said it needs City Council to approve the arena before the end of the year to open the facility in 2031, when its lease ends at the Wells Fargo Center in South Philadelphia.