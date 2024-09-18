From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Mayor Cherelle Parker said that her administration supports the development of a new arena for the Philadelphia 76ers in Center City after she held a meeting regarding the team’s proposal Wednesday afternoon.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, she said her administration has reached an agreement with the team “that will ensure that our Sixers are staying home.”

She added that she will be sending a legislative package to city council for approval in order to get the development started.

“This is an historic agreement. It is the best financial deal ever entered into by a Philadelphia mayor for a local sports arena,” Parker said. “And I whole-heartedly believe it is the right deal for the people of Philadelphia.”

The Sixers have proposed building a new arena between 10th and 11th streets in the city’s Market East neighborhood, which would replace roughly one-third of the struggling Fashion District mall.

The 18,500-seat facility would have ground floor retail shops and host not only sporting events, but live performances and community gatherings.

The plan now has a $1.55 billion price tag after the organization added a 20-story residential tower to their plans last year. The Sixers are offering a $50 million community benefits agreement in return.

While initially billing the project as completely privately funded, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported earlier this month that the organization wants retroactive subsidies, if the Comcast Spectacor’s South Philly Sports Complex and other similar projects get economic incentives.

The proposal has seen pushback from the nearby Chinatown community, where activists and local residents have said the arena and development of the area would have a detrimental effect on the neighborhood’s historic culture and identity.

The arena has the backing of the Philadelphia Building and Construction Trades Council, an influential consortium of more than 50 labor unions that showed up to support the arena proposal at a meeting earlier this month. Supporters also say that the development will help revitalize a struggling section of Center City.